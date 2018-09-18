Missing Man’s Body Found after Drowning Incident in Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The body of a missing man was recovered from Lake Tahoe Monday.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office reports 33-year-old Chaitanya Datla had been missing since last week after he drowned.

Datla was on a rental boat with family on Sept. 9 when he jumped into Lake Tahoe without a life vest. He was lost in the water as the boat floated away from him and his family called 911.

An underwater remote operated vehicle was used to locate Datla’s body, which was found more than 1,000 feet below the surface of the lake.