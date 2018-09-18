One Person Found Dead as Modesto Crews Battle Duplex Fire

MODESTO — One person was found dead Tuesday as a fire spread through a Modesto duplex.

Jessica Smart with the Modesto Fire Department reports just before 2 p.m., crews were dispatched to a fire on Floyd Avenue near Keller Street.

Flames were taking over one side of the building when the first crews arrived at the duplex.

Once inside, firefighters found a victim, who was later pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s cause of death has not been reported.

The fire investigation unit and Modesto police are investigating.

