One Person Found Dead as Modesto Crews Battle Duplex Fire

Posted 3:43 PM, September 18, 2018, by , Updated at 03:42PM, September 18, 2018

MODESTO — One person was found dead Tuesday as a fire spread through a Modesto duplex.

(Credit: Modesto Fire Department)

Jessica Smart with the Modesto Fire Department reports just before 2 p.m., crews were dispatched to a fire on Floyd Avenue near Keller Street.

Flames were taking over one side of the building when the first crews arrived at the duplex.

Once inside, firefighters found a victim, who was later pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s cause of death has not been reported.

The fire investigation unit and Modesto police are investigating.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates as they become available.