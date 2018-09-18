Suspect in Deputy’s Killing Has Lengthy Criminal Record, Documents Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA -- A day after a Sacramento County sheriff's deputy was killed and another deputy and a bystander were injured in a shooting, investigators were still at the Pep Boys store on Folsom Boulevard in Rancho Cordova.

"We’re getting through this with the support of our community," sheriff's department spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton said.

Deputy Mark Stasyuk was killed Monday after responding to a disturbance call at that Pep Boys. Stasyuk was a four-and-a-half-year veteran of the sheriff's department.

"Somebody, unfortunately, lost their life senselessly," Gloria Phipps, who works nearby, told FOX40. "There was no need for that."

Relatives say Stasyuk just got married to the love of his life, Amy, back in March.

"He was really career-minded. He wanted to move his career forward and learn. He was always willing to learn," Hampton said.

Investigators identified the suspect Tuesday as 38-year-old Anton Lemon Moore. Court records show Moore has a lengthy criminal history.

"He is no stranger to law enforcement," Hampton said.

Moore is currently on probation for carrying a loaded firearm in 2016.

His social media accounts suggest he was a rapper in Sacramento with the stage name Mista Flow. An Instagram account that appears to belong to Moore shows automatic weapons.

"Those weapons do exist in our community but unfortunately, in this case, they are possessed by someone who does not have a legal right to possess those weapons," Hampton told FOX40. "So, when you look at it from that angle, absolutely, that is disturbing."

Investigators searched Moore's home Tuesday, less than two miles from the scene. Neighbors say they weren't surprised to hear Moore is suspected of killing a sheriff's deputy. They say he has been aggressive in the past, even threatening them.