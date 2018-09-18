Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Udder place is located in the heart of Downtown Turlock. Where you can drop in and grab a drink from our full-service bar, enjoy some delicious food and great country music. Sit back and enjoy our country-style atmosphere, we want our guests to have some good ol' fun and hang out! We have a dance area for line dancing, karaoke, live music and much much more! Stop on by, we would love to see ya'all!

More info:

Tastes of the Valley

October 4th

6-9pm

Stanislaus County Fairgrounds

StancoFair.com/Tastes-Of-The-Valley