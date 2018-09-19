Animal Shelter Seeks Information About Abandoned Pug Found With Her Hind Legs Severed

(KTLA) — O.C. Animal Care is asking the public to help fund the recovery of a young female Pug who was found abandoned and severely injured in Fullerton on Tuesday.

FOX40 sister station KTLA reports the animal agency is also seeking information on who left the dog, believed to be about 18 months old, in a box with what it describes as “devastating trauma.”

The injuries she suffered left her with only half of both her hind legs, O.C. Animal Care said. But the shelter stopped short of specifically saying she was abused.

The pooch was originally recovered by Orange County Animal Control officers and turned over to the shelter, who named her Mila. The moniker is short for “milagro,” the Spanish word for “miracle.”

In a Facebook post, the shelter said, despite her painful condition, she “stole a piece of everyone’s heart with her super sweet disposition” and has been enjoying “snoozing in the office or cruising around in her stroller.”

An investigation has been opened into the circumstances behind Mila’s injuries but, in the meantime, the agency is committing to ensuring she gets the best possible care.

“She has a long road to recovery, but with the generosity of our community we have the opportunity to ensure Mila heals from her injuries both physically and emotionally and is given the chance to find the loving home she deserves.”

The shelter promised to provide updates on her journey.

To donate to Mila’s recovery, click here. Anyone with information about her case can contact O.C. Animal Care at 714-796-6460.