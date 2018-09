Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Darin Frazier - Comedy Hypnotist is here to hypnotize our staff volunteers and tell us more about “50 SHADES OF FUNNY: THE TRIPLE THREAT ALL-HEADLINER COMEDY SHOW” - a Las Vegas style comedy and hypnosis show feature top comedy club headliners! Tickets on sale now but moving fast!

More info:

50 Shades of Funny

Valley Brewing Company, Stockton

Saturday

7pm

Tickets: $20 and up

StocktonComedy.com