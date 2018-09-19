California Capital Airshow Brings Back ‘Airshow After Dark’

This weekend, high-flying stunts and historic airplanes are set to takeover Mather Airport for the annual California Capital Airshow!

Returning this year is the Airshow After Dark — the night time airshow will include lights, fireworks and a wall of fire.

This morning at 6:45, FOX40 will talk with SFC Brandan Parra, a Jackson local, of the US Army Golden Knights Parachute Team.

The Golden Knights will perform at the California Capital Airshow this weekend on Saturday, Sunday as well as in the Airshow After Dark on Friday. The Airshow After Dark performance is described as a dynamic jump through the darkness highlighted by the pyrotechnic flairs streaming from the jumpers. Sometimes they are mistaken for UFOs.

The Golden Knights will kick off the airshow and the national anthem by jumping in with the American flag.

