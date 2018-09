SACRAMENTO — Caltrans reports the on-ramp to Business 80 near the Arden Fair Mall will be closed over the weekend for planned paving.

CHP officials and signs will be stationed to redirect traffic traveling toward Reno. Caltrans has told drivers to use westbound Exposition Boulevard to northbound State Route 160 then to eastbound Business 80.

Construction work will span across 55 hours starting Friday at 10 p.m. and ending Monday at 5 a.m.