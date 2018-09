APTOS — A 5-year-old child was severely injured Tuesday after being thrown from a pickup truck along Highway 1 in Aptos.

California Highway Patrol officers say the driver became distracted and crashed into the center divider, and flipped several times.

The child was not properly secured in a car seat, investigators say. The child was airlifted to the hospital with what officers said were major injuries.

A photo posted by the CHP shows debris scattered all over the shoulder.