Martina is in the kitchen with the executive chef at The Revival, Patrick Prager, getting the details on the DOCO Brunch on Sunday.

DOCO Brunch

Sunday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

DOCO Plaza in front of Golden 1 Center

Tickets on-sale at DOCOSacramento.com/DOCOBrunch