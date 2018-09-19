Human Skull, Remains Found in a Remote Area Near Truckee

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Placer County authorities are trying to identify human remains discovered after a hiker came across a skull in a remote, wooded area near Truckee.

Sheriff’s deputies and a search and rescue team found several additional bone fragments after a hiker discovered the skull near Highway 89 on Sunday.

In addition to the remains, they found a weathered, old campsite where they’re searching for additional clues.

The coroner’s office says the remains appear to have been exposed to the environment for a lengthy period of time.