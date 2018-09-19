Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Magic Men Live is bringing the ultimate ladies’ night experience back to New York with a bigger, better and hotter show than ever. Favorite fantasies come to life through visual storylines, state-of-the-art lighting, sound design, theatrical performances and next-generation special effects... of course, abs. Lots of abs! The show is designed to cater to the desires of contemporary women: young, young at heart, single, married or just looking for something fun and new. Magic Men Live features a talented and lovable cast of stunning gentlemen sure to appeal to a variety of tastes. With its dynamic productions of the hottest music, thrilling choreographic displays and enticingly themed acts, Magic Men Live invites the audience to escape reality and let loose in an empowering, fun-filled environment and embark on an unforgettable night out.Magic Men LiveTonightDoors open @ 7pmShow @ 8pmBob Hope Theatre, Stockton