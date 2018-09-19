Man Convicted in 2015 Vallejo Kidnapping Case Returning to Court, Representing Himself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEJO -- A man convicted for kidnapping a Vallejo woman back in 2015 will be in court next week representing himself, according to the Solano County District Attorney's Office.

Matthew Muller pleaded guilty for kidnapping Denise Huskins and is currently serving 40 years in federal prison.

"You don't see it very often but it's a part of the Constitution," Sacramento-based attorney Mark Reichel said of self-representation in the courtroom. "I've been in court for about 30 years and I do see it about three or four times a year."

Muller is facing new charges, including rape and false imprisonment.

A lawyer for the victims says it's horrible his clients will have to come face to face with Muller once again.

"He recorded his own crime," said lawyer Doug Rappaport. "However, it is his Constitutional right to review the evidence just like an attorney would review the evidence. Of course, in this case, it’s objectionable."

The district attorney's office says Muller will have access to all evidence and says there's no reason to believe he's not competent enough to represent himself.

“Well, I think the old cliche is true, right? When you represent yourself you have a fool for a lawyer and a fool for a client," said lawyer Doug Rappaport.

Muller will appear in court on Monday.