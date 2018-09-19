Religious Leaders Urge Unity as Stephon Clark’s Family Calls for Justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- If the six-month mark of the death of Stephon Clark proved anything it’s that Sacramento still has more healing to do.

"I think it was a good way to get our voices out there and make sure my brother’s name doesn’t die in vain," said Clark's brother, Stevante.

Despite some moments of tension, Stevante Clark says Tuesday's demonstration outside the Sacramento Convention Center was a show of love for his late brother.

Stevante Clark says he was happy to see support for fallen sheriff's Deputy Mark Stasyuk as well, who was killed in the line of duty Monday.

"The Clark family stands with Mark's family and all the unarmed teens and black men, everyone who’s been a victim," Stevante Clark said. "We stand with all the victims. We’re victims as well."

But make no mistake, half a year later the Clark family is still hurting.

"It’s unbelievable that no one has come to even apologize, even to acknowledge their part in the death of my son. That hurts," said Se'Quette Clark, Stephon Clark's mother.

"I want us to confront the system that causes us to all be at each other’s throats," said Rev. Kevin Ross with Unity of Sacramento Church.

Ross is looking to take real steps to move Sacramento forward. He and other religious leaders are hosting a "Force for Good Unity Rally" Wednesday night, honoring both victims of police shootings and fallen law enforcement officers.

"We can’t heal each other because we can’t hear each other," Ross told FOX40.

The group acknowledges it will be a tough road to fully address Sacramento's racial and social divides. But in the view of Stephon Clark’s mother, at least now, we’re forced to deal with it.

"I think the progress that’s been made is that it’s in your face now. You can’t hide it anymore," she said.