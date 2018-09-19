Scammers Trying to Profit Off Deputy’s Death

RANCHO CORDOVA — As the community mourns the loss of Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Stasyuk, who was killed in the line of duty on Monday, some are trying to make money off of his death.

Scammers have been calling around, pretending to be a relative of Stasyuk’s, asking for money.

“It is unfortunate that people pray on folks that are suffering from a loss,” sheriff’s department spokesman Sergeant Shaun Hampton said.

Investigators are working to track down the scammers, but want people to be aware in the meantime.

“We encourage folks to try to vet their source,” Hampton said. “If they’re being asked to contribute money, ask for more information. Maybe a website they can be directed to, a number they can call back something that they can verify.”

The sheriff’s department also wants people to report these callers.

A memorial account has been set up for Stasyuk, which you can find here.