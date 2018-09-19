Suspicious Death in Stockton Ruled Homicide

STOCKTON — Stockton detectives are now investigating a man’s death as a homicide.

Just before 7 a.m. Monday, officers found the 56-year-old man dead on North California Street. His death was initially deemed suspicious in nature, according to the Stockton Police Department.

The police department reported Wednesday an autopsy revealed the man died as the result of a gunshot wound.

If you have any information about the man’s death you are asked to call the Stockton Police Department or Crime Stoppers.