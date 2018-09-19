SACRAMENTO -- The California Capital Airshow gives thousands of people lesson on the history of the U.S. military every year, but the Navy is using the technology of the future to give people a look at what it's like to be a Navy SEAL -- virtual reality.
Virtual ‘Rescue Mission’ at Capital Airshow
-
Reconnaissance Plane to be Featured at This Weekend’s Capital Airshow
-
California Capital Airshow Brings Back ‘Airshow After Dark’
-
California Capital Airshow
-
The California Capital Airshow Takes to the Skies September 21st-23rd!
-
Helicopter Delivers Air Show Tickets to Rancho Cordova Students
-
-
California Capital Airshow
-
Kids See Navy Gadgets First Hand at Powerhouse Science Center
-
On the First Day of Summer, Volunteers Help Repair Navy Vet’s Roof
-
Amid Jubilation, 4 More Boys Rescued from Flooded Thai Cave
-
Robot Connects Loved Ones
-
-
Hundreds are Still Trapped from Florence’s Flooding, and ‘the Worst is Still Yet to Come’
-
Newspaper Says It Received Threats Following Shooting
-
NBA Hall of Famer Empowers Sacramento Youth at Golden 1 Center