$500 Duct-Tape Designer Shoes Draw Outrage Online

Some retailers have just stocked up on a new pair of sneakers that look worn – and it’s going to cost you $530 if you’re interested.
The “Superstar Taped Sneaker” stitched together by Golden Goose is described as “Crumply, hold-it-all-together tape details a distressed leather sneaker in a retro low profile with a signature sidewall star and a grungy rubber cupsole.”
The aged and taped shoes have caused backlash on social media for mocking poverty.
These new trainers are causing quite a stir today in the press for fetishising the poor. Personally I think they’re hideous, but I’m once again questioning whether there really is no such thing as bad PR (unless you are Gerald Ratner 🤭). A lot of people who hadn’t heard of this high end trainer brand now will have! Would anyone here pay £400 for these? . . #trainers #goldengoose #tapetrainers #fashionfeet #mythoughts #uglyfootwear #fashionblogger
Golden Goose made a pair of sneakers almost identical to it’s latest release back in 2016.