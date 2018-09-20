Blue Ribbons Mark Trees for Deputy Stasyuk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA -- In the days following the death of Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Stasuk in the line of duty, the community is coming together to show their support for law enforcement.

"Everybody wanted to know what they could do when in response to the fact that we lost one of our officers," Rancho Cordova Mayor Linda Budge said.

Blue ribbons are now on hundreds of trees around Rancho Cordova for Deputy Stasyuk.

City leaders started handing out the ribbons at the police department and City Hall -- and say they have been overwhelmed by the community's response.

In fact, the city staff is having a hard time keeping up. Many local business owners are also getting involved.

"You know it's just such a tragedy that's happened in our community and we just want to make sure that we're supportive and sending our thoughts and prayers out there," business owner Matt Walbeck said.

But for some picking up ribbons, the tragedy hits a little closer to home.

"Every day he leaves and you know he's going out there to protect the community and you just you hope that he comes home safe," Kate Masingale, who is married to a police officer, told FOX40. "We're going to hang our ribbons all over our front yard. We're going to put them on the front gate and on the trees and we've already spread the word throughout our neighborhood to come get blue ribbons here today. So we're hoping that we can paint our neighborhood blue."