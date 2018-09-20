Boy Dies after Getting Hit by SUV in Arden-Arcade, Officers Searching for Driver

ARDEN-ARCADE — Officers are investigating a deadly hit and run early Wednesday in the Arden-Arcade area.

California Highway Patrol officers say a boy was riding his bicycle along Watt Avenue near Whitney Avenue when a dark-colored minivan or SUV hit him around 5 a.m.

The car fled the scene with the boy still on the hood, officers said.

The boy was found in the front yard of a nearby home, unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died.

Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the CHP North Sacramento office.