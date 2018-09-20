Brown Vetoes Later School Start Time Mandate

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown has vetoed legislation that would have required California middle and high schools to start no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

Brown sided with opponents of SB328 who said local school boards, not the state, should decide how to run their schools. The powerful California Teachers Association was also opposed.

Supporters of the bill had cited research that says delaying school start times could result in better grades, attendance and graduation rates.

The American Academy of Pediatrics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and others have recommended schools start no earlier than 8:30 a.m. to help teens catch up on sleep.

View Gov. Brown’s veto message below: