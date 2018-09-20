Celebrate National Pepperoni Pizza Day!

It’s National Pepperoni Pizza Day, and Mountain Mike’s is serving the best pepperoni pizza around at its more than 200 locations, 20 of which are right here in the Sacramento area. Known for serving “Pizza the way it oughta be®,” Mountain Mike’s has been the go-to pizza spot for families, sports teams, groups and big game nights for 40 years. Whether its dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value. In addition to its mouthwatering handmade pizzas, Mountain Mike’s is now serving four flavors of bone-in wings. To sign up for eClub offers, view Mountain Mike’s full menu, order online or find your nearest location, visit www.MountainMikes.com.
More info:
Mountain Mike's Pizza
MountainMikesPizza.com
Facebook: Mountain Mikes Pizza
Twitter: @MountainMikes
Instagram: @MountainMikes