CITRUS HEIGHTS — Residents are being evacuated due to a ruptured gas line in Citrus Heights near 8350 Amsell Court.

Metro Fire says utility work was being done between two homes when the line ruptured and created a spark.

A fire started but was contained to just the vegetation between two homes.

SMUD and PG&E are at the scene assessing the situation. PG&E says gas is expected to be shut off for an hour.

