SACRAMENTO -- The Old San Juan Motel and a neighboring motel, as well as a mobile home park, in South Sacramento are long gone but the property off busy Stockton Boulevard near Fruitridge Road is still occupied by homeless residents.

City Councilman Eric Guerra and State Senator Richard Pan fashioned a bill that allowed the city to buy out other entities who oversee the empty lot at below market rate if it is used for affordable housing.