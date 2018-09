CAMINO — Highway 50 is closed in both directions near Camino due to a fire, Caltrans said.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said evacuations were underway along 8 Mile Road in Camino, Crystal Springs Road, Superior Drive, Crystal Springs Court and Glenwood Drive.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Diamond Springs Fire Hall in Diamond Springs.

By 1:45 p.m., the fire had grown to 10 acres.

It was not immediately known what started the fire.