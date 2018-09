Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sacramento RiverTrain is a local, family-operated railroad providing a unique venue for entertainment and excursions. All train rides are round-trip and dedicated to preserving a piece of Northern California history, as well as providing a wide variety of unique things to do for our community.

More info:

Pumpkin Express

Saturdays and Sundays in October

12pm (Noon)

West Sacramento

(800) 866-1690

SacramentoRiverTrain.com