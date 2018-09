RANCHO CORDOVA — A bicyclist was killed Thursday night when he was hit by a car on Sunrise Boulevard.

Around 8 p.m., a 43-year-old Rancho Cordova man was riding his bicycle along a dark section of Sunrise Boulevard. There were no lights on his bike, according to the CHP.

A Toyota driving toward the Highway 50 on-ramp struck the man, killing him.

The driver of the Toyota stayed at the scene. Neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the collision.