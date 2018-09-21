Club Peru of Sacramento is hosting the 13th Festival of Peruvian Food on Saturday, September 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Today, Martina is in the kitchen learning how to make Peruvian Ceviche.
13th Festival of Peruvian Food 2018
