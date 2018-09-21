California CareForce Returns to Sacramento and Offers Free Healthcare to Thousands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAL EXPO -- Thousands of people are expected to make their way to Cal Expo this weekend for free healthcare. California CareForce returns to Sacramento to provide the services.

Since five o’clock Friday morning, hundreds of people waited in line waiting for something they all deserve; basic healthcare.

For some of the patients this may be their only dental visit of the year.

California CareForce has served free health services to people in need since 2011. Executive Director Pam Congdon knows it can be hard out there for people with or without health insurance.

“What we see in dental and vision is people have medical insurance a lot of times, but they don’t have dental [or] vision,” said Congdon.

Congdon says it isn’t hard to find the volunteers. At least 600 come every year to help. Cal Expo was filled with dentists and hygienists doing what they do best to give back to others.

"I think volunteers almost get as much out of it as the patients. They’re giving and they’re enjoying it and they just want to help kinda their fellow human being,” said Congdon.

From cleanings and X-rays to physicals and a new pair of prescription glasses, these services are all free for people like Betty, who are in need now more than ever.

“I need to get my teeth done really bad,” Betty said. “And when you’re on a fixed income you need to budget everything.”

If you would like to attend the weekend’s event, lines begin forming around 7 a.m.