Nurses Go Above and Beyond to Help Ceres Family After Husband, Father Suffers Stroke

CERES -- Modesto nurses are raising money for a Ceres family in need. KTXL spoke to the families who explained how a sweet moment at a hospital led to a community effort to help a quadriplegic husband and father.

Jaiden Santana loves baseball as much as his father. It’s his mother Rosalba’s wish that one day her husband will be able to see their 4-year-old’s games.

“Would make him feel like he’s a part of it,” said Rosalba Santana.

Rosalba says three years ago, Andres was just a regular guy who took his son to the park every Sunday.

“All around good guy, like he was friendly with everybody. Like he made friends like immediately,” Rosalba said.

Until Andres suffered a stroke.

He’s now quadriplegic.

Rosalba says she’s had to cut down her work so that she can provide constant care.

It’s that loving spirit that moved nurse Mary Frances Mullins.

“My heart was just breaking… to think of the suffering that they have had to endure,” said Mullins.

Mullins says she noticed the couple waiting at Memorial Medical Hospital for a ride months ago.

“She was so patient and loving and just really, really caring for him. I could see that,” said Mullins.

She also saw that Andres — whose speech is impaired — was trying to tell his wife a message.

Mullins says she approached the pair and learned of their story.

Moved, she says her family helped her create a GoFundMe account.

Other nurses, like Ginger Luna, whose husband helped build a wheelchair ramp for the Santanas, joined the effort to help buy a wheelchair accessible van

“He’s highly motivated ‘cause he has a wife and a young son and he has lots of people rooting for him,” said Luna.

The money will also help the family’s quality of life.

The nurses say a part of the fundraising will go to the Santana family’s home renovation. For instance, right now, Andres has trouble getting into his own bathroom.

Rosalba has faith that soon Andres will root for their son at his T-ball games.

As for that message at the hospital -- Rosalba says he was telling her she is beautiful.

“He looked me straight into the eyes and he said, ‘thank you for just everything’ that I’ve been doing,” said Rosalba.

The nurses are also hosting a community garage sale to benefit the family.

The event begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Pep Boys parking lot on Mchenry Avenue.

If you can’t attend but would like to help, you can do so by visiting this GoFundMe page.