Officials Announce Arrest of Man Suspected of Being NorCal Rapist

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn announced the arrest of the man investigators believe is the NorCal Rapist.

Roy Charles Waller, 58, is suspected of attacking at least 10 women between 1991 and 2006 in several Northern California communities.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert says DNA evidence connected Waller to a sexual assault that happened in Sacramento in October 2006.

Detectives used genetic genealogy to find Waller, Schubert said.

Waller was arrested around 8 a.m. Thursday as he arrived at his place of work at the UC Berkeley campus. He lived in Benicia.

Waller will be arraigned in Sacramento on Monday.

UC Berkeley issued a statement later Friday about Waller:

We were shocked today to learn that a campus employee was arrested in connection with a series of rapes that occurred over more than a decade ago in several Northern California communities. The employee, Roy Waller, was taken into custody by police and is on investigative leave. According to UCPD and the Sacramento Police Department there is no indication that any crimes occurred within the campus community, however UCPD will be reviewing any open sexual assault cases to determine if any might be related. UCPD continues to work in cooperation with Sacramento police. Anyone with information should contact the Sacramento Police Department tip line at 916/808-1773. Waller has worked in our Environment, Health & Safety office since 1992 as a Safety Specialist. The duties include managing programs to help ensure safety and training regarding the use of equipment and machinery including forklifts, aerial lifts, respirators, etc. UC Berkeley began fingerprinting employee applicants in 2004. As this is an ongoing investigation, no additional information will be provided at this time.

This is a developing story.