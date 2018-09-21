Sacramento County Sheriff Sheds Light on What Led to Deputy Stasyuk’s Death

RANCHO CORDOVA — As the community mourns the death of Deputy Mark Stasyuk, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is shedding more light on what led to the deadly shooting.

Deputy Julie Robertson and Deputy Stasyuk were shot Monday after responding to a disturbance call at the Pep Boys in Rancho Cordova.

Stasyuk later died from his injuries.

Deputy Stasyuk and his partner weren’t even initially put on this call Monday— they responded voluntarily because they were nearby.

There was no indication that this angry customer had a gun until it was too late.

“My heart is broken for the family, the friends and the officer’s work family,” said neighbor, Lauren Pearlstein.

Flowers, balloons and words of remembrance were left outside of Pep Boys in Rancho Cordova to honor Deputy Mark Stasyuk.

“I wanted to do what I could,” Pearlstein said.

“We all know that every time we put on a badge that’s the promise we make, that we’ll lay down our lives for others. But we are seldom asked to make good on that promise,” Jones said.

Jones says it all started when suspect Anton Moore came into Pep Boys angry with customer service.

The store called for backup.

“The suspect was pacing around the store. When he had gotten to about here is when our officers arrived and told the suspect they needed to talk with him,” said Jones.

The suspect turned and ran, drawing his gun.

Deputy Stasyuk tried to block his exit and the suspect started firing, hitting the store clerk.

Stasyuk ran for cover, but the suspect fired, hitting him in the back.

“He followed deputy Stasyuk into the parking lot, continuing to fire into his back,” Jones said.

Striking the deputy in the head, killing him almost instantly.

The suspect then ran along the side of the building, all the while shooting at Deputy Robertson.

“Instead of the suspect fleeing, he chose to come back through the side entrance to try to finish the job he started with Deputy Robertson,” Jones said.

Robertson was able to return fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect ran away along Folsom Boulevard where other responding officers caught up with him, exchanging gunfire, hitting the suspect.

Moore remains in the hospital, as law enforcement mourns the death of one of their own.

“He was a good man with a good heart. It makes the tragedy more poignant,” said Jones.

Gone, but certainly not forgotten.

“I’m sure right now he’s up in heaven feeling an enormous amount of pride,” said Pearlstein.

The suspect is still in the hospital; right now, he’s stable.

The sheriff says they’ll take Moore into custody as soon as doctors release him.