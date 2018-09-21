Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Placed Behind Bars by Repeat Offender

HOLLYWOOD — President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was defaced yet again this week, this time covered by wooden bars affixed with industrial, double-sided tape.

A local street artist known as Plastic Jesus — who’s messed with Trump’s star in the past — explained his method, along with the logic behind the bars.

“Well, ’cause (Trump’s) going to jail,” he said.

The star was restored by noon Thursday, KCAL/KCBS reported.

It had been only weeks since Trump’s star, unveiled in 2007, got its last facelift — a recurring need since the President entered politics.

A 24-year-old man was arrested in July after the star was pulverized with a pickax. It was returned to the Walk of Fame on September 8, according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Two years earlier, Plastic Jesus constructed a tiny wall around the star, an allusion to Trump’s proposed border wall with Mexico.

“I try to do my pieces in a way which doesn’t vandalize the Walk of Fame too much,” he told Moos.

That October, police arrested a man they said vandalized the star with a sledgehammer and a pickax.