Opa

Once a year the magic of summer in Greece comes to Elk Grove in the form of the “Weekend In Greece” food and culture festival. This event, hosted completely by volunteers and parishioners of the Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, offers unique and delicious Greek foods and authentic entertainment for all those who attend. It proves to be the perfect mini Greek vacation and has become a beloved local event happening annually for roughly the past 20 years. Come join the fun!

More info:

Weekend in Greece

Today - Sunday

Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church

9165 Peets Street, Elk Grove

(916) 683-3443

SaintKatherine.org