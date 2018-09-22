Deputy Stasyuk’s Memorial Service Set for Saturday

ROSEVILLE – A memorial service is scheduled for fallen Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy, Mark Stasyuk on Saturday Sept. 29, 2018 at 10 a.m.

Deputy Stasyuk was killed in the line of duty on Monday in Rancho Cordova when an irate Pep Boys customer opened fired, shooting Stasyuk in the back, according to authorities.

The memorial service will be held at Bayside Church: Adventure Campus in Roseville. The address is: 6401 Stanford Ranch Road, Roseville, CA 95768.

Authorities say a multi-agency flyover will take place at the end of the memorial service for deputy Stasyuk. All other law enforcement honors will be held at a private service.

The Sheriff’s Department recommends the public plan for possible traffic delays between the hours of 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. due to the procession. The map of the procession will be provided at a later time.

FOX40 will update this article with any new information and the procession map once it becomes available.