Sacramento Police Investigating Bus vs. Pedestrian Collision on Norwood Avenue

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a collision between a Sacramento Regional Transit bus and a pedestrian.

The accident happened just before 9 a.m. near the corner of Norwood Avenue and Silver Eagle Road.

Police say a woman was trying to cross the street when she was hit. It is not known if she was in a crosswalk.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Traffic is closed in all directions.

The bus driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

