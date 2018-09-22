Vacaville Family Displaced After Suspicious Fire Sets Their Home Ablaze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VACAVILLE -- A Vacaville family is thankful to be alive after they narrowly escape a suspicious fire earlier this week.

Firefighters can be seen battling flames as the mobile home is seen completely engulfed.

Their home -- a total loss; a heartbreaking loss.

The family says they’ve owned the trailer home for 25 years.

They’ve never experienced a fire until they were woken up by flames bursting through their front door.

“He came in and said the house was on fire... and everybody rushed out,” said Deanna Hernandez. “We all got up, but we couldn’t pass through the same way because the flames were too close.”

“My boyfriend yelled to my brother and mom that they need to get out,” Crystal Hernandez said. “The smoke was so thick you could barely see anything.”

All of their belongings destroyed in the fire they say started on their front porch.

“It is being investigated as arson because there was a spray pattern of accelerant,” said Deanna Hernandez.

Deanna says she wanted to pass the mobile home on to her kids.

“We were hoping one day we would buy a house,” said Deanna Hernandez.

It’s a dream that’s now put on hold.

“We lost everything but those things you can get back,” Crystal Hernandez said.

This family is working to get back on their feet after such a loss; Deanna says, “it’s just hard.”

Vacaville police confirm the fire is suspicious and say they’re still investigating.

The family does have a GoFundMe page to help with items lost and have planned a carwash from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the OK Corral in Vacaville to raise money as well.