Vigil Held for Fallen Deputy Mark Stasyuk in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA – A vigil was held in Rancho Cordova Saturday to honor deputy Mark Stasyuk.

"I wanna be a police officer when I grow up,” said a first grader attendee.

Josie Makana brought the first grader and his older brother to Saturday’s vigil.

She just became their legal guardian, and felt it was important they learn what happened to Deputy Mark Stasyuk.

"So, they're aware we don't do things like that. So that's why I brought them here, so they can see what’s going on,” said Makana.

The 27-year-old deputy died Monday, after he and a fellow deputy responded to a disturbance at Pep Boys involving an irate customer.

That customer was armed and shot at the deputies when they tried to confront him.

Stasyuk was struck twice and died soon after.

"I thank our police officers for putting their life at risk every day for us, and nobody really thanks them. I appreciate what they're doing for us,” stated Makana.

Kris McCall organized tonight's gathering.

"As a community, we took it really personal,” said McCall. "We're just looking for something to do, where everybody can kinda come together and express their feelings."

City Councilmember, Garrett Gatewood said, “we’re gonna heal from this. And were gonna get stronger and we're not gonna let this happen, just over. Our city is much better than this."

"It's very said because he was a part of our community,” said Cheri Randall.

Randall has called for help whenever there's been a disturbance in her neighborhood.

And Deputy Stasyuk would always respond out there.

"I've gotten the pleasure of interacting with him. And him coming to help us. So just to honor him, obviously it was a given to come out here and show our support,” said Randall.

Memorial services for Deputy Stasyuk are scheduled next Saturday.

