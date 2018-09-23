Take a look through KTXL’s past as we celebrate 50 years on the air.
50 Years of 40: See Photos from the Last 5 Decades of KTXL
-
50 Years of 40: KTXL Celebrates 5 Decades
-
Families Trying to Celebrate the Summer Stay Cautious as Air Quality Concerns Rise
-
Robin Leach, Host of ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,’ Dies at 76
-
Former Pilot’s Nurse Ends Up Being Missing Child He Saved More Than 50 Years Ago
-
Grant High School Pacers Look to Rebuild the ‘Empire’ This Season
-
-
Texas High School will Auction Confederate Memorabilia after Dumping Robert E. Lee’s Name
-
Residents in Clearlake Oaks Decide Whether to Stay or go as Ranch Fire Nears
-
11-Million-Ton Iceberg Threatens Village in Greenland
-
Kerala Floods: At Least 324 Dead as Rescue Teams Take to the Air
-
More Young Athletes are Getting into Water Skiing
-
-
Popular Hot Air Balloon Event in Ripon Canceled over Lack of Funding
-
World War II Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday at Hospital Where He Volunteers
-
DMV Wait Times are Already Getting Shorter — But Do Customers Think It’s Enough?