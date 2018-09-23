Woman Rescued Along Slab Creek Reservoir after Being Trapped for 3 Days

EL DORADO COUNTY — Cal Fire reports crews located a woman Sunday who became trapped for three days along Slab Creek Reservoir after crashing her car.

Kayakers heard the woman’s calls for help near Forebay Road, just north of Pollock Pines, according to El Dorado County Fire Division Chief Paul McVay.

Around 4 p.m., the CHP helped Cal Fire crews locate the woman’s car, which was not visible from the road. They later found her with the kayakers.

It is unknown how the woman crashed or what condition she is in. She was flown to a Sacramento area trauma center.

#BREAKING: Crews on scene in El Dorado County rescuing a driver after her car went off cliff – 3 days ago. Told she was spotted and is being airlifted. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/8hD2d8HOFT — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) September 24, 2018

