Multi-Vehicle Pileup on Highway 99 in Elk Grove Injures 7

ELK GROVE — Seven people were injured Sunday night following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Elk Grove.

Around 6 p.m., a Toyota Sienna on southbound Highway 99 near Grant Line Road rear-ended a car stopped in traffic, according to the CHP.

The CHP reports the crash resulted in a five-vehicle pileup when a Toyota Forerunner struck the back of the Sienna.

Six people were hospitalized with minor injuries and a woman in the Sienna was hospitalized with major injuries.

Traffic was diverted off the highway at Grant Line Road. Officials closed southbound lanes for just over two hours.