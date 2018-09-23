Woman Mourns Son’s Death as Police Search for Hit-and-Run Driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARDEN-ARCADE -- A mother is pleading for the person who hit and killed her son in the Arden-Arcade area to come forward.

Fourteen-year-old De'Sean Rowe-Manns died after he was hit while riding his bike along Watt Avenue Wednesday.

"He was so funny," said Nancy Rowe-Manns.

On Sunday, Rowe-Manns shared memories of her late son. She told FOX40 about the heartbreaking moment at the hospital after his death.

"I talked to him and my kids talked to him, his siblings talked to him. And then, in my head, I released my son and left," she said.

Surveillance video shows the SUV or minivan driving down the street.

"At the time they found his body I was getting up to go to work while my son was dying in the street," Rowe-Manns told FOX40.

Police say De'Sean Rowe-Manns was still on the hood while the driver sped away.

"You murdered his life. He laid on the ground for 20 minutes, 20 minutes, basically across the street from where I live," his mother said.

Now his mother is pleading for any answers that will put the person who hit her son behind bars.

"Somebody who did something like this, you’re not going to have any peace," Rowe-Manns said.