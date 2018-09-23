Woman Shot in Neck Amid Road Rage Incident in South Sacramento County

ELK GROVE — A woman was shot in the neck during a road rage incident early Sunday morning on Interstate 5.

Just before 2 a.m., four men in a white four-door sedan were yelling back and forth with two women in another car as the groups drove south on I-5, according to the CHP.

When the cars were just north of Hood Franklin Road, the CHP reports a passenger in the back of the sedan fired at the women’s car. One of the women was struck in the neck by the gunfire.

The suspects left the scene and the victims drove to Twin Cities Road, where they got help. The wounded woman has been hospitalized at UC Davis Medical Center.

Investigators are treating the road rage incident as an attempted homicide and are still searching for the men involved. The CHP did not provide any details about the suspects’ identities.