80-Year-Old Recovers from Being Stabbed by Homeless Man in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — An 80-year-old Fairfield man became the victim of an unprovoked, violent attack last week.

Even at 80 years old, Ed Monroe likes to stay active. On Wednesday, he walked with his wife to a Burger King for lunch.

Little did he know it nearly became the last walk he’d ever take.

“All the sudden, bam, he slugged me. I thought he slugged me,” Monroe said.

A homeless man Monroe had never seen before and had never spoken to stabbed him in the chest with a knife then ran off.

Monroe thought it was a punch until he looked down to see the blade still stuck in his chest.

“You pull that thing out, you start bleeding,” Monroe recalled. “So blood just poured down all over me. My lady just about went berserk.”

The attacker was 31-year-old Dale Chodorowski, an imposing figure at 6 feet 3 inches tall and 210 pounds, according to his arrest record. Chodorowski was a convicted felon and out on parole.

“He’s lucky to be alive,” said Monroe’s granddaughter, Kristina Grace. “I mean 80 years old getting stabbed in your chest. He very well may not even be here.”

Grace says the homeless population seems to be growing in Fairfield. She fears what happened to her grandfather might happen to other seniors.

“In Fairfield I just see more and more on the street,” Grace said.

But Fairfield Police Lt. Greg Hurlbut says violent crime among homeless people is very rare. However, he acknowledges the homeless population continues to grow.

Monroe spent a day and a half in the hospital. Aside from bad bruising and the gash, his body will fully recover.

But it’s his peace of mind that he may not get back.

“I don’t think I’ll make as many walks,” Monroe said.

FOX40 asked for a jailhouse interview with Chodorowski and he declined. He’s now facing charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Monroe.