SACRAMENTO — Drivers may want to avoid the Tower Bridge this week, as construction will reduce traffic to just one lane in each direction.

Caltrans says crews will be updating the bridge’s electrical and mechanical systems.

The closures will last from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, but work on the bridge is expected to continue through December.

There are tentative plans to completely close the bridge on Oct. 4, Oct. 8 and 9.