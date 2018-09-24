Grass Fire Seen from I-5 near Old Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Smoke from a grass fire near Old Sacramento could be seen from Interstate 5 as people drove home for the day.

Around 5 p.m., Sacramento City firefighters battled the fire near Front and O streets.

Flames burned one and a half acres of dry grass and brush. The fire department believes they will have the blaze contained soon.

One person has been injured but it is unknown what led to their injury. An ambulance was at the scene treating that person.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.