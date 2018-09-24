Investigators Seek to Identify Man Seen Near Massive Modesto Building Fire

MODESTO — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man seen in an alley near 8th and I streets in Modesto, near the site of a massive building fire on Sept. 14.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Some of the businesses on that block had been there for decades.

The Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit consider the person in the video a witness. If you know this person or are this person, you are asked to contact the Stanislaus Regional FIU at 209-525-5537.