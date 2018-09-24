Modesto Boy Found Safe after AMBER Alert Issued, Father in Custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- A Modesto boy has been found safe after AMBER Alert was issued on Monday.

Jayce Cosso, 6, was taken by 41-year-old John Cosso, police said. Cosso is Jayce's father.

They were found at a motel in Dublin.

Jayce was reunited with his mother early Tuesday afternoon.

His mother, Kimberly Valente, says Jayce was violently taken from their Modesto home Monday morning.

"And I was holding on. I don’t know who got him," Valente recalled.

Valente says a man posing as a utility worker knocked on her door on Poinsettia Drive in Modesto.

"Had a badge, a fake uniform and everything but it didn’t feel right," Valente said. "He felt sketchy."

Valente says she asked him to leave. But in the corner of her eye she saw her son's father's car.

Then there was another noise at the door.

"Like banging and banging and banging and banging and they all came in," Valente told FOX40. "They all charged in. They pepper sprayed my (17-year-old) son, pepper sprayed my sister."

Valente says she ran to Jayce, took him in her arms and headed to the safety of her car.

"Locked myself in my car, 'cause mentally I prepared for this. Rolled up the windows and backed up and there was a car here," she said.

With nowhere to go, she says Cosso found a metal toolbox and, along with his older son and another man, broke in.

"I don’t know, I feel like I couldn’t get out," Valente said. "I probably could have run people over."

Trapped, Valente and the boy could only scream.

Valente’s father, Mike, says his grandson begged Cosso not to take him.

"He was crying, saying, 'Dad, I don’t want to go with you,'" Mike Valente said. "He doesn’t want to be with his father."

AMBER ALERT MODESTO PD:

CHILD: JAYCE ALEXANDER COSSO, 6Y/O, WHT MALE, 2'6", 35#'S, BRN HAIR & EYES, BLK TRANSFORMERS T-SHIRT, FADED GRN CAMO BOXERS. SUSPECT: JOHN CHRISTOPHER COSSO, 41Y/O, WHT MALE, 5'11",190#'S, SHAVED HEAD, FACE TATTOOS.

VEH: 2012 BLK FORD FUSION CA-8BDY654 — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) September 25, 2018

Investigators say three men and three women were all involved in the kidnapping.

Late Monday night, Modesto police reported they were also searching for Renee Quijada, a person of interest in the case.

"I don’t think he’s gonna hurt Jayce. I don’t think he’s that stupid," Mike Valente told FOX40 on Monday.