PLACER COUNTY — A man was caught and arrested Monday after he stabbed his girlfriend while she slept in the Blackwood Canyon area near Lake Tahoe.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reports Justin Moe’s girlfriend told deputies she had been stabbed by Moe before he ran off.

Moe ran into the woods near Ellis Peak with a blanket on and no shoes.

He was later found around 7 p.m. and taken into custody.

The woman’s condition has not been reported.