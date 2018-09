MODESTO — Police in Modesto are searching for a 6-year-old boy abducted by his father Monday morning.

Jayce Cosso was taken by 41-year-old John Cosso, police said.

Jayce was last seen wearing a black Transformers t-shirt and green camouflage shorts.

Cosso is believed to be driving a mid-2000s black mid-size vehicle. A license plate number was not provided.

Anyone with information about where Cosso or the boy might be is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.